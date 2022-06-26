Hyderabad police to form Anti-Drug Committees in schools

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand along with the H-NEW officers took part in the rally at Basheerbagh. (Source: Twitter/Hyderabad City Police.)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), the anti-narcotics unit of the City Police, is planning to form Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in every educational institution in the city soon.

The ADCs would play a key role in monitoring and curbing the consumption and peddling of drugs on the premises and hostels of the institution. “The HNEW team and local police will be in touch with the ADCs regularly. Also, the ADCs will create awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse,” City Police Commissioner CV Anand said.

The City Police will also create a public awareness campaign about drug abuse through social media and by visiting educational institutions, bus stops, Metro rail and railway stations.

“After a few big drug-related cases were cracked by us, our coordination with the units like NCB, DRI, Customs, IB and ED increased to a great extent. In future, we will strengthen our coordination more to track down narcotics smuggling and peddling gangs and control the inflow and spread into India,” the Commissioner said.

The HNEW team was formed in early 2022 and since then, major narcotic smugglers have been arrested by the police. The HNEW teams have so far seized 124 kg of ganja, 5.4 kg of hashish oil, 116 LSD blots, 25 grams MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills, 75 grams of Heroine etc. A total of 124 peddlers, 96 consumers and four transporters were arrested and PD Act has been invoked on 12 persons.

Anand said the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force teams raided more than 40 high-end pubs and star hotels and were maintaining strict surveillance. To ensure proper rehabilitation of drug addicts, the City Police also entered into a memorandum of understanding with private and government institutions to help drug addicts come out of the habit permanently.

“A rehabilitation monitoring team has been formed by drawing officers from the City Police units. They will act as change agents and monitor the rehabilitation process,” he said, adding that the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Asha Group of Hospitals, Phoenix Rehab Services and Amrita Foundation Society were partnering with the City Police.