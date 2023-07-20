Watch: Hyderabad Police shares safety tips in view of incessant rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: For the past three days, the city is experiencing incessant rains. To spread awareness about the rain safety measures, CV Anand, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on Thursday shared a video on Twitter which soon went viral on the platform.

Hyderabad SI Gaddam Mallesh was seen alerting the public about the dos and don’ts during the next few days.

Speaking about the dangers of lurking around electric poles, he said that although elders are aware of this, it is important to make kids understand this.

“Similarly, it is advised that people living in mud and thatched roof houses shift to safer places for a couple of days as there is a chance of the old walls getting soaked in rain and collapsing due to the incessant rains,” he added.

The cop also asked the viewers to not travel on new routes. He said that as there is a chance of manholes opening up and overflowing, it would be better if we drove through known routes where one can identify where manholes are located.

“As rains are accompanied by strong winds, there is a chance of branches falling off. So please do not stand near or under the trees. If you notice anything, please call the police on 100 so that we can come and assist you,” he concluded.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. The city has been witnessing an excessive and unending spell of rainfall for the past three days, surpassing the deficient mark and reaching the excess rainfall category for July.

https://twitter.com/CVAnandIPS/status/1681967216999436289