Hyderabad police to intensify crackdown on drug mafia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:48 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will further intensify it’s crackdown on drug mafia and deal the suspects with an iron hand, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy who assumed the charge on Wednesday.

At an interaction with media, the Hyderabad CP said those who are indulging in drug trafficking and consumption should leave the State and go away.

“At no cost we will allow drug mafia to exist. People should partner with the police in weeding out the menace,” he said.

He said their are instances where people from Tollywood were caught in drug cases and we will definitely keep our focus on the industry and also pubs, star hotels and resorts.

“We aim to make Hyderabad a drug free city and do what all is required to achieve it,” he said.

Sreenivasa Reddy said the police will priotize women and girls safety and further strengthen the She teams and make them more efficient.