Hyderabad police to launch aggressive awareness campaign against e-frauds

The campaign will involve people from different segments of the society and will be a long term strategy to combat the about 150 different kinds of modus operandi of cybercrimes reported across the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will soon take up an aggressive awareness campaign on e-frauds among public with aim of bringing down the rising cases of cyber frauds. The campaign will involve people from different segments of the society and will be a long term strategy to combat the about 150 different kinds of modus operandi of cybercrimes reported across the country.

A V Ranganath, Joint Commissioner (Crimes & SIT) said there are several frauds were youngsters and elderly people are targeted by the e-fraudsters and the losses amount to above Rs. 200 crore in Hyderabad alone. “Our aim is to educate the people about cyber frauds so as to prevent them from falling victims. Different mediums will be used to educate and create awareness in public about e –frauds on war footing,” he said.

The Hyderabad police are registered around 20 cases of cyber frauds every day and taking into account the magnitude of the problems the police are going in for a 360 degree approach towards awareness of cyber frauds. “Detection is secondary part of any crime. Our primary focus is on prevention part because if people don’t get victimized we don’t have to put in resources to detect the cases,” said the official.

The police admit detecting a cybercrime case is a cumbersome task with the suspects spread across the globe and investigation requires huge amount of money towards travel, stay and coordination with local police of different States.

The Hyderabad police will be soon roping in actors from film and television industry and local social media influencers to spread awareness about cyber frauds. “Workshops will be organized in education institutions as well,” said Ranganath.

Cyber frauds reported in Hyderabad in 2023 – 4332

List of a few frauds

Investment frauds – 1438

OTP Frauds – 451

Social media frauds – 372

Customer care frauds – 228

Customs fraud – 49

Advertisement frauds – 165

Business frauds – 97