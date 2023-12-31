Hyderabad police to re-examine ‘u’ turns; CP assures of suitable measures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

File Photo: Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will study and re-examine the spots where ‘u’ turns or ‘one-way’ were introduced, and reverse the decision if they were found to be causing problems for motorists.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy said the traffic police personnel along with the local supervisory officers will visit the places where people have raised objections to traffic police initiatives. “If the initiative of the traffic police is found to be causing inconvenience, we will do away with it,” he said.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner said it had come to his notice that in certain pockets of the city, vehicles that are not permitted to move during the day hours or the category of vehicles prohibited, were plying. “A meeting will be held soon to discuss it and suitable measures will be initiated,” he said.

The city police will explore the feasibility of utilizing the security guards working at business establishments and educational institutions as traffic volunteers. “The security guards will contribute to streamlining the traffic on the road near their place of work. Involvement of other segments of the community for traffic management is also the need of the hour,” Srinivas Reddy said.