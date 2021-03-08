Hyderabad Police trace over 500 mobile phones this year

They were handed over to owners after a thorough verification

Hyderabad: The police are going the extra mile to bring smiles on the faces of those in misery over losing their mobile phones, and restoring the handsets after tracing them. Since the beginning of the year, the Hyderabad City Police have handed over around 500 mobile phones to their owners after tracing the gadgets. The phones of various brands were tracked down by police teams and recovered before being handed over after a thorough verification.

“Whenever we get a complaint of a lost mobile phone, we put it on tracking and using technology track down the phone. Once it is recovered, we hand it back to the owner after due verification,” said Akram Baba, Detective Inspector, Bowenpally police station. All brands and specifications of the mobile phones are tracked down by the crime teams of different police stations.

Phones, according to the police officials, are mostly lost due to the carelessness of the owners. “If there is snatching or robbery, then immediately a case is registered and the offender will be nabbed and the property will be recovered. In case where the gadget is missing, the owner is asked to make a complaint on Hawkeye application and the instrument is tracked,” said D Bhikshapathi, Additional Inspector, Amberpet police station.

Phones lost within the State are tracked down easily using technology while it takes time if the gadget is taken by the offender out of the State. “Nevertheless, whenever the mobile phone is switched on and a SIM card is inserted in the gadget, we come to know the location immediately,” said another police official.

Hawk Eye to the aid of citizens

Hawk Eye, the Telangana police mobile application, is helping persons who lose their mobile phones to lodge complaints without having to approach a police station. Based on the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number, the city police trace the mobile phone and hand it over to the owner. It is important for the complainant to have the box of the gadget or the receipt for evidence purpose. Otherwise, it will be difficult for them to prove the ownership of the mobile, said the police official.

Moreover, the Hawk Eye app has the facility to cross-check the IMEI number of a mobile, particularly in the event of purchasing a second-hand mobile phone, and enables the user to know whether the phone is a stolen one. What one has to do is to go to the Vehicle and Mobile Search link and enter the IMEI number. The app lets them know whether the phone is stolen or lost, and if it is, the app enables the user to inform the police, who can then trace the owner and return it.

