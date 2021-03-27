Hyderabad: Police yet to trace missing girl from Medchal

D Renuka left the house saying she was going to a nearby grocery store, but did not return.

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from her house in Kandlakoya village of Medchal mandal on Tuesday was still to be traced even on Saturday.

D Renuka left the house saying she was going to a nearby grocery store, but did not return. Her anxious parents and relatives searched for her in all possible places, but in vain. Her mobile phone is switched off.

Based on her father’s complaint, the Medchal police have booked a case and formed a special team to trace the missing girl. Senior police officials collected the footage from surveillance cameras near her house and surroundings and are examining to trace her at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .