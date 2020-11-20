Hyderabad: Postgraduate from Canada, who quit job, held for selling drugs

Motilal Narsing Balaji Singh was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department on Friday on charges of selling hashish oil and dry marijuana in the IT Corridor

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old postgraduate from Canada, whose drug addiction saw him quitting a job he had in a social networking company and later even working as a food delivery boy, was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department on Friday on charges of selling hashish oil and dry marijuana in the IT Corridor.

Motilal Narsing Balaji Singh, a resident of Kavadiguda in Secunderabad, had completed his MS from Canada and later joined the social networking company. However, Singh, who was hooked onto marijuana, quit the job and for some time worked as a delivery boy with a popular online food delivery app. He quit that job a year ago, according to N Anji Reddy, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent (Enforcement).

Reddy said that Singh came in contact with some drug peddlers at Dhoolpet and started delivering marijuana packets, each weighing 15 grams, at prices ranging from Rs 500 to Rs.600. He used to purchase marijuana from Sateesh Singh alias Gidda Sateesh and Raj Chander of Dhoolpet for Rs.8,000 a kg and deliver the contraband to customers in Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Kondapur.

Recently, he came in contact with another peddler Narsing, who previously operated from Dhoolpet and is currently based in Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam. Singh went to Narsipatnam and brought one kg of hashish oil for Rs 20,000 and three kg of marijuana for Rs 4,000 a kg and came to Hyderabad four days ago. He began door delivery of 10 grams of hashish oil at Rs 1,000. The Excise, who was keeping an eye on him, nabbed him from Shivlalnagar in Dhoolpet and seized 830 grams of hashish oil and 1.2 kg of marijuana from him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .