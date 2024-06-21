Download OMR sheets of TGPSC Group – I exam from June 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: Candidates who appeared for the Group – I preliminary test can download their personalized scanned OMR answer sheets from their individual login in the TGPSC website from https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ from 5 pm on June 24.

A total of 4,03,667 online applications were received by the TGPSC and hall tickets were generated for 4,03,645 candidates and 3,02,172 candidates appeared for the examination on June 9 in 897 centres across 31 districts in the State.