Hyderabad Public School emerge runners-up at IPSC U-17 Cricket Tournament

Published Date - 11:53 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet emerged runners-up of the All India IPSC U-17 Cricket Tournament held at the Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur on Saturday.

HPS lost to Modern School, Delhi in the final. Batting first, Modern School scored 125/6 in 15 overs. Pranay, skipper of HPS, scalped three for 18 for his side.

Coming to bat, HPS batters went down for the Modern school bowling as they managed to post 44/9 in 15 overs. Vigyat Kapoor, Rajivir Suri and Samarth Dhingra picked-up two wickets each to guide their side to victory.

A total of 17 teams participated in the tournament. Modern School’s Ishank Jhanji and Varun Sharma were declared the Best Player and Best Batsman of the tournament respectively. Vaibhav Pavan of HPS Begumpet was adjudged as the best player of the tournament.

Later, in the valedictory ceremony Md Azharuddin, president of Hyderabad Cricket Association congratulated the winners and runners-up for their performance throughout the tournament. He also advised the youngsters to be humble as education breathes demeanour.

S Narasimha Reddy, Principal of HPS, Ramanthapur, Subhash Reddy, MLA Uppal, HPS Society board members, students, teachers and others presented at the event.

Brief Scores: Modern School Delhi 125/6 in 15 overs (Vigyat Kapoor 38, Varun Sharma 32; Pranay 3/18) bt Hyderabad Public School 44/ in 15 overs.