Hyderabad to host first, final races of Indian Racing League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad will hold the first and final races of the inaugural edition of the India’s first-ever street circuit races Indian Racing League, at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on November 19 and December 11 respectively.

The Indian Racing League will begin with pre-testing at Madras International Circuit in Chennai on 14th November and is bringing 24 prominent foreign and Indian drivers to the country for a unique spectacle for racing enthusiasts with four consecutive weekends starting November 19th.

Hyderabad will host five city-Based teams including – Hyderabad Blackbirds. The other teams in the fray are Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders and Goa Aces.

The Hyderabad Blackbirds includes the city’s driver Anindith Reddy, with an experience of 7 years and multiple championships wins.

The Hyderabad team also features renowned drivers like Neel Jani, a Swiss Indian professional Porsche factory driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, Akhil Rabindra, selected as the Aston Martin Racing Academy Driver and female F4 racing driver Lola Lovinsfosse.