Hyderabad: Rag picker killed after tiff over money

On Wednesday, Raju, Shiva and his wife Sujatha consumed liquor at an open place near Pelli Darga road when a quarrel ensued over the loan repayment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 AM, Thu - 19 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A rag picker was killed on Wednesday night following a row over Rs.900.

The victim Shiva (40), a resident of Noorinagar Bandlaguda, had given a hand loan of Rs 900 to the suspect Raju a few days ago but the latter didn’t return it.

“During the quarrel, Raju attacked Shiva with a boulder on his head resulting in his death,” said Chandrayangutta Inspector Prasad Varma.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH mortuary. A case is registered.