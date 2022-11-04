Mancherial: Rag picker’s son bags MBBS seat in Suryapet medical college

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Rajesh is being falicitated by teachers on the premises of Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Kishtapur village in Jannaram mandal on Friday.

Mancherial: Ernala Rajesh, son of a rag picker and alumni of Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Kishtapur got an admission in Suryapet medical college. He was felicitated by teachers of the school on Friday. He was a native of Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal in Mancherial.

Speaking on the occasion, the headmaster Jadi Murali said he was proud to honour Rajesh on getting admitted to the medicine course.

He recalled that Rajesh was a meritorious student and always dreamt of becoming a doctor. He stated that the student achieved 212nd rank in NEET in SC category and got a seat to pursue medicine education.

Rajesh thanked the teachers for encouraging him and guiding him. He attributed his success to the support of his teachers and parents. He advised fellow students of the school to bring recognition to the institution by excelling in academics.

He told them to follow suggestions of the teachers and parents. Former Jannaram MPP Macha Shankaraiah, father of Rajesh, Ganganna, teachers and many others were present.