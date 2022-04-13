Hyderabad: Rainbow doctors give Oman boy a new lease of life

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Hyderabad: Paediatric surgeons at Hyderabad-based Rainbow Hospitals have given a new lease of life to a 22-month-old child Wafi from Oman, who was born without a food pipe, a rare medical condition known as Esophageal Atresia and Tracheo-Esophageal Fistula and was in a critical condition.

The toddler’s parents, after getting permissions from Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman, flew to Hyderabad and admitted him at Rainbow Hospital on February 2. A team of senior paediatricians led by Dr Mainak Deb and Dr Harish Jayaram revived him through a two month long battle that involved treatments and a complex surgery, a press release said.

Wafi was weak and underweight and it was decided to nutritionally rehabilitate him first, treat lung infection and then prepare him for the complex and critical surgery, Dr Harish Jayaram, said.

A month later, the child gained weight and his health condition improved paving way for the surgery on March 1. Post-surgery, the boy was on ventilator for 23 days in the Pediatric ICU care and went back home a few days ago.

Pediatric intensivist, Dr Farhan, gastroenterologist, Dr Prashant Bachina and pediatric pulmonologist, Dr Naveen Saradhi were part of the surgical team.

