Hyderabad Rains: Nine dead in old city as huge wall collapses

According to the police, the incident happened around 10 p.m when a 14 feet wall collapsed on about 10 houses at Mohammadia Hills in Ghousenagar.

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:55 am

Hyderabad: Nine persons including three children were killed in a wall collapse incident reported at Ghousenagar in Chandrayangutta on Tuesday night. The condition of four of the injured was stated to be critical.

According to the reports, the incident happened around 10 p.m when a huge boundary wall of a plotting venture collapsed on the about 10 houses at Mohammedia colony in Ghousenagar. While five victims are from one single family the remaining four are from the other families. The GHMC Disaster Management Wing personnel with the assistance of the local police and residents pulled out the bodies from the debris.

M A Majeed ACP Falaknuma said that huge granites of a compound wall and few boulders had fallen on around 10 houses. “Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died. Four person’s sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said the official.

On information Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with his local party functionary rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to the Owaisi Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Teams of the GHMC Disaster Management Wing along with the assistance of the local police are removing debris to check if any survivors are still under the rubble. The NDRF teams were also called in to assist the rescue operation.