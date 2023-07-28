Hyderabad rains: Exit 2, 7 now reopen, ORR fully operational again

In a much-awaited relief for commuters, Exit 2 and 7 of the Outer Ring Road have been reopened after being closed for two days due to severe water logging caused by heavy rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

ORR

With these two vital exit points now back in operation, all the intersection exits and entries along the ORR have become fully functional once again.

The water logging at these exit points had made it unsafe for traffic, forcing the authorities to temporarily shut them down to prevent any untoward incidents.

With Exit 2 and 7 back in operation, the flow of traffic on the ORR is expected to normalise, providing much-needed relief to daily commuters.