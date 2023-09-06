Hyderabad: Decomposed body of woman found at Moosarambagh bridge

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 AM, Wed - 6 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A decomposed body of a woman was found at Moosarambagh bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, some people who were clearing the garbage near the Moosarambagh bridge spotted the body in the morning. The police said the body might have been washed away due to rains from some place.

The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case is registered.