Hyderabad rains: Rain-soaked city gets day off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: As rains pounded the city for the fourth consecutive day, many residents were confined to their homes, with the State government declaring a holiday due to safety concerns. The continuous downpour has resulted in waterlogged streets, flooding, and disruption of normal life in several parts of the city.

With schools and colleges remaining closed and many offices either declaring a holiday or opting for a work-from-home approach, the usual hustle and bustle of the city was remarkably subdued.

As a result, traffic congestion on city roads, which is a common sight during peak hours, saw a significant reduction. Many main roads, which are usually teeming with vehicles, wore a nearly deserted look, providing an unusual sight for those who braved the weather to venture outside.

Local authorities have been working tirelessly to pump out water from inundated areas and clear blocked drainage systems. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to report any emergencies or flood-related incidents promptly. Helpline numbers have been made available for citizens requiring assistance.