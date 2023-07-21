Normal life affected in Nirmal and Adilabad as rains continue to pound

Normal life in Adilabad and Nirmal districts is affected as torrential rains continue to pound two districts. Heaviest rainfall in Nirmal district was 5.7 cm and Kuntala mandal received 12.4 cm rain, say authorities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:48 AM, Fri - 21 July 23

A flooding river overflows a bridge near Gundegaon village in Bhainsa

Nirmal/Adilabad: Moderate rains lashed several parts of Nirmal district on Friday, affecting normal life. The average rainfall in Nirmal district was gauged to be 57.6 mm. Kuntala mandal in Nirmal district received the highest rainfall of 124 mm, followed by Sarangapur which had 116 mm of rainfall. The district recorded an actual rainfall of 467 mm, reflecting an excess rainfall of 33 percent as against the normal rainfall of 351 mm from June 1 to July 21.

Connectivity between Mahagaon and Pardi (B) villages was snapped when flood water overflew a bridge at Gundegaon village in Bhainsa mandal. A black top road leading to Bandarevu Thanda village in Sarangapur mandal was damaged by rainwater, hitting motorists. Streams and rivulets swelled by rainwater. Gaddennavagu and Swarna minor irrigation projects saw a surge in inflows.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal received copious inflows due to heavy rains in upstream and catchment areas. The water level of the project reached 6.738 tmc when compared to storage capacity of 7.603 tmc. The project had inflows of 1.69 lakh cusecs and outflows of 1.47 lakh cusecs. Surplus water was discharged by lifting 12 gates.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district recorded an average rainfall of 52.mm. Sirikonda mandal received the highest rainfall of 195.4 mm. Ichoda and Indervelli mandals registered 142 mm and 124 mm of rainfall, respectively. The actual rainfall of the district was calculated to be 424 mm as against the normal rainfall of 398 mm from June 1 to July 21, posting an excess by seven percent.