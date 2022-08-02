Hyderabad Rains: Two more gates of Himayat Sagar opened

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: With Himayat Sagar receiving copious inflows, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) opened two more gates of the reservoir on Tuesday.

Presently, four gates of the Himayat Sagar are open up to two feet. The water body is receiving 2,500 cusecs of inflows and the outflow was recorded at 2,532 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Osman Sagar is receiving 1,500 cusecs of inflow and four gates of the reservoir are kept open up to four feet and 1,552 cusecs was the recorded outflow.