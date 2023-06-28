Hyderabad Reads: New Community For Bibliophiles

'Hyderabad Reads' is a community for book lovers where the bibliophiles of the city gathered together at KBR Park to have the best time reading.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:09 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: ‘Hyderabad Reads’ is a community for book lovers where the bibliophiles of the city gathered together at KBR Park to have the best time reading. Hyderabad Reads was initiated by Priyanka Peeramsetty and Sloka Chandra in June this year. The concept is inspired by Cubbon Reads in Bengaluru. Every Saturday from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, people from all walks of life gather in the park, carrying their favourite books along with a mat or bedspread.

Watch: