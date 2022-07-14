Hyderabad records surplus rainfall

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 11:46 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

After a dry period in June when there was rainfall deficit, the city witnessed excess rains between July 7 and 13. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The vigorous spell of rain that lashed Hyderabad in the last five days has helped the city reduce its rain deficit. For the first time in the season, the city has recorded surplus rainfall than the normal range following a continuous downpour.

In the last week, between July 7 and 13, the intensity of rainfall was such that the rainfall departure from normal was 278 per cent. As per data from India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, the city recorded large excess rainfall of 144.2 mm against the normal mark of 38.1 mm. This is two times more than the actual range. And, the city has recorded 57 per cent of excess rainfall to the tune of 275.1 mm as against the normal of 175 mm from June 1 to July 13.

After a dry period in June when the city was facing a monsoon deficiency, these rains have let denizens heave a sigh of relief. Along with rains, Hyderabadis experienced gusty and chilly winds. Most weather stations recorded day temperatures below 30 degree Celsius.

From June 7 to 13, all the districts in the State received large excess rainfall with Jayashankar Bhupalpally district receiving the highest rainfall. The rainfall departure from normal was 659 per cent. The district recorded large excess rainfall of 542.2 mm against the normal mark of 71.4 mm.

The weather bureau has forecast light to moderate rain in the city for the next three days while surface winds are likely to be westerlies/south westerlies with wind speeds around 08-16 kmp.

However, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Kamareddy districts on Friday, according to IMD-Hyderabad.