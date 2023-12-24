Hyderabad: Relatives of road accident victim stage protest

Family members of a man who had died in a road accident nearly 20 days ago staged a dharna at Chaderghat police station on Sunday alleging that the police failed to inform them about it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Shravan Kumar, (23) a resident of Malakpet had died in a road accident at Chaderghat road on December 6. The family members who did not know about it lodged a complaint with the Chaderghat police station on December 11 saying that Shravan Kumar was missing. The police had booked a man missing case.

However, to the shock of the family, the body of Shravan was found at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Sunday by the family members. Agitated over it the family members after the post-mortem examination brought the body to Chaderghat police station and staged a protest demanding the police higher-ups initiated action against the officials who showed negligence.

Meanwhile, the Chaderghat police are yet to trace the vehicle that was involved in the road accident, which was reported 18 days ago. The police higher ups have ordered an enquiry into the incident and asked the Chaderghat SHO Y Prakash Reddy to submit a report.