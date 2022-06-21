Hyderabad: Revanth’s close aide arrested for gambling in farm house

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: A close aide of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy was among a group of people arrested by the Moinabad police for allegedly gambling at a farm house on Sunday night. The police seized an amount of Rs. 14.71 lakh in cash, five cars and mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with the Moinabad police raided a farm house at Surabhi Enclave and found around ten persons playing three card games and gambling.

One of the persons caught is identified as A Madhusudhan Reddy, a resident of Shabad mandal in Chevella assembly constituency and a close aide of Revanth Reddy.

The police said that G Shyam Sundar Reddy had invited the participants to play the game and collected a commission from them. A video of Madhusudhan Reddy, along with Revanth Reddy went viral in social media platforms.