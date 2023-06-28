Hyderabad rises to become India’s second city of tall buildings: CBRE report

Titled 'Sky is the Limit: Rise of Tall Buildings in India,' the report highlights Hyderabad's remarkable progress in moving closer to the city centres through the construction of tall buildings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as the second Indian city witnessing a surge in vertical growth, according to the latest report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

The report unveils that Mumbai currently dominates India’s skyline, boasting an impressive share of approximately 77 per cent of the total tall buildings in the country. These tall structures, defined as buildings exceeding 150 meters in height according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, command premium prices in Mumbai, making their construction economically viable.

However, Hyderabad, has showcased remarkable vertical growth over the years.

Among the key highlights of the report, it is revealed that Mumbai secures the 17th and 14th positions among Asian cities with the maximum number of tall buildings. Hyderabad, on the other hand, emerges as a noteworthy player, accounting for 8 per cent of India’s tall buildings. Kolkata and Noida also make their mark, contributing 7 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE India, South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, shared his thoughts on Hyderabad’s growth, stating, “The current trend in major Indian cities allows for outward expansion. However, it is important to recognise that this approach may not be a sustainable solution in the long term. As a result, it becomes imperative for developers, architects, planners and policymakers to embrace a vertical growth strategy.”

He further said that Hyderabad, for the past few years, has been eyeing vertical growth, presenting another prime example where developers and stakeholders are actively pursuing vertical growth, capitalising on the favourable Floor Space Index (FSI) regulations in Telangana.

The report also delves into the composition of tall buildings in India. It highlights that tall buildings in Hyderabad predominantly serve as residential spaces, with nearly 89 per cent of completed tall buildings dedicated to housing. However, the city also embraces its growing commercial sector, with approximately 10 per cent of these soaring structures designated as office buildings.