This adventure park in Hyderabad is open till 1 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Image: Flip Side website

Hyderabad: Have you ever been in a situation where the park is closing but your inner child is not satisfied yet? Well, we’ve all been there.

To help you with that late-night adrenaline, an adventure park in Hyderabad is now open till 1 am in the night. Just imagine being able to zip line and paintball after nightfall!

Flip Side Adventure Park located in the Financial District is not just open after the usual hours but also has some of the sought-after activities.

Their go-karting sport offers both single-kart and twin-kart options. They also have paintball, rifle shooting, and archery, for some target practice.

If you want to take things up a notch; there is a zip line, bungee ejector, and repelling. For kids, their bungee trampoline and trampoline are the best. Also, if you want something subtle like cricket or football, grounds and nets are available for that as well.

Activity prices range from Rs 200 to Rs 300. Packages for birthdays and events are available. Pre-booking is available only for corporate packages. While outside food is not allowed, there is a food court on the premises.