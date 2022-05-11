| Hyderabad Rs 5 Meal For Attendants Of Patients In Govt Hospitals To Be Launched On Thursday

Hyderabad: Rs 5 meal for attendants of patients in govt hospitals to be launched on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Rs. 5 per meal scheme of the State government for relatives/attenders accompanying patients in 18 government hospitals in Hyderabad will be launched on Thursday. On a daily basis, nutritious and hygienic food will be served three-times for Rs. 5 per meal to an estimated 20,000 patient attenders at these hospitals.

The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will implement the scheme through Hare Krishna Movement (HKM). For the scheme, State government will incur an annual expenditure of Rs. 38.66 crore. On an average, each meal costs Rs. 26.25 of which the attenders of patients will pay Rs 5 while the rest of the subsidy amount of Rs. 21.25 per meal will be paid by the government to HKM.

The government hospitals where the scheme is implemented include Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Niloufer, SD Eye Hospital, Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Erragadda Chest Hospital, Koti ENT Hospital, Nallakunta Fever Hospital, Koti Maternity Hospital, Gachibowli TIMS, King Koti District Hospital and Area Hospitals at five different locations including Malakpet, Golconda, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur, Nampally.

While breakfast comprise curd rice, pulihora, vegetable pulav, sambar rice along with pickle with a total of 635 grams, lunch and dinner will have rice, sambar/daal, sabji and pickle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .