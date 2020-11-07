Hyderabad: SBI GM meets CREDAI officials

The meeting was organised to discuss various issues concerning developers with regard to home loan sanctions, project tie-ups and project funding

Hyderabad: To strengthen the relationship between the bank and developer, OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle attended a meeting with CREDAI Hyderabad at their office on Saturday.

Mishra said that the main points arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic have been addressed to a large extent by extending relief measures such as moratorium on EMIs, charging of simple interest during the moratorium period, extending emergency line of credit to builders and extending the period of repayments.

CREDAI representatives presented in detail all the issues concerning the builders’ fraternity and thanked the SBI for taking the role to revive the real estate sector which is a main contributor to the growth of national GDP, according to a press release.

