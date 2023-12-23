Hyderabad: SBI Ladies Club donates computers, pump set and other items to students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: The SBI Ladies Club, Hyderabad organized a charity programme on Saturday at Government Primary School, Devarakonda Basti, Banjara hills and donated three personal computers, submersible pump set for water supply, sports materials, shoes, socks and stationery items for students.

On the occasion, president, SBI Ladies Club, Rashmi Sinha hoped that the students will make good use of the computer facilities provided to them for upgrading their skill sets and knowledge. She said that the students may use the computers for pre tutorials which can help them in engaging more actively with the course consent.

For overall development of students, SBI Ladies Club provided sports materials such as Shuttle Rackets, shuttle cocks, Hand ball etc., to the school children. On the occasion, as a part of the environment sustainability measure, the members of the SBI ladies club also participated in tree plantation.

The School Headmaster, D Kishore thanked the SBI Ladies club for the gesture and assured that the computers and other items made available to the school would be put to best use.