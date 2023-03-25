Hyderabad: Security guard charred to death in fire accident at King Koti

The security guard reportedly got trapped in the car and died of burns early on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 AM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: A security guard was charred to death in a fire accident at King Koti early on Saturday.

The man identified as Santosh was present in a car at the parking area beside Kamineni Hospital at King Koti under Abids police station when the car caught fire. The man reportedly got trapped in the car and died of burns. Five more cars parked in the parking area were burnt in the incident.

The body of the man was found after the fire personnel doused the flames and conducted a search of the vehicles to check if anyone was present.

The Abids police registered a case and are investigating.