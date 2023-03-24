RRR Awards: 60 wins and 131 nominations so far internationally

Hyderabad: RRR has become a global sensation from India in the last year, as we all know. SS Rajamouli has made a masterpiece with a rooted story and revolutionary heroes. The film has received global appreciation from many filmmakers. We all know that the Naatu Naatu song from RRR recently grabbed the prestigious Oscar for the best original song. RRR has an exceptional record, with the highest number of awards won by any Indian film.

RRR has so far won 60 international awards, including the Academy Award and the Golden Globe. The film has bagged these awards in different categories, including the best original song, the best international film, the best action motion picture, and the best director. The highest of all these awards is the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, which registered the record for the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. The golden globe is equally prestigious. And then the list is so long, including the New York film critics’, critics’ choice awards, Hollywood critics awards, Saturn awards, etc.

Besides winning 60 international awards, RRR also has 71 other nominations to its name. These nominations even include the names of the leads, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, for their exceptional performances as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju in the film, respectively. All these award wins and nominations show the global standards and rage of RRR.

RRR is now going to have a sequel in the future as per Rajamouli’s interest after this global success of the film. Even the writer of the film, SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, confirmed the possibility of having the RRR sequel. If at all the sequel is going to happen, RRR will become a bigger global phenomenon.