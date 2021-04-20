Hyderabad: Security guard killed in scuffle with colleague

The RGI Airport police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and have taken up investigation

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A security guard died during a scuffle at Gagan Pahad in Shamshabad on Monday night. According to the police, the victim, Amrish Shah, a watchman for a private company in Gagan Pahad had an altercation with another security guard, Suraj, following which both attacked each other on the company premises. Shah died in the scuffle. The RGI Airport police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and have taken up investigation. Efforts are on to nab the absconding, Suraj.

