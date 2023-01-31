Hyderabad: Seven persons get 2-year jail term for harassing woman

A fine of Rs. 1,000 on each of them was imposed.

Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced seven persons to two year imprisonment for harassing a woman and torturing her. A fine of Rs. 1,000 on each of them was imposed.

According to the police, a woman Akkanpally Sreesha (29) a resident of Ramannapet was married to A Ravi (37) a private photographer and at the time of marriage her parents gave him Rs. 10 lakh cash, 15 tolas of gold and other house hold articles as dowry gift.

“Six months after marriage Ravi, his mother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and four other relatives started harassing Sreesha for additional dowry. Later, they sent her away from the house when she gave birth to a baby girl. A panchayath was held where the family asked the woman’s family to write a note that if she ended her life none of her in-laws or husband would be responsible,” said Ramnapet police.

Following a complaint the police had registered a domestic violence case against Ravi and other six persons. After the trail the court sentenced the seven persons to two years jail term and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on them.