Hyderabad: SGGBES organises sports event for children of orphanages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Sannihith, a sports event for children of several orphanages in Hyderabad, was organized by Seth Ghasiram Gopishan Badruka Educational Society (SGGBES) at Saroornagar Cricket Grounds here on Sunday.

Around 1,200 orphans aged between 6 and 16 years participated with zeal and vigor in various games like sack race, book balancing, relay, running, skipping race, flag capturing, short put, long jump, and Kabaddi. The winners and runner ups were awarded prizes.

SGGBES secretary Srikishan Badruka addressed the gathering and expressed his contentment about the involvement of the student community with the society. The event was steered by students and faculty of Badruka College Post Graduate Centre, and supported by Badruka Institute of Management Studies, Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, Bankatlal Badruka College of Information and Technology, and Badruka Junior College for Girls.