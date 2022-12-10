Hyderabad: Shadan Degree College for Women held its 31st Graduation Day

Shadan Degree College for Women principal Dr. Naseem Akhter presented the college report and asked the graduating students to adapt to situations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Addressing the graduating students, Osmania University Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder lauded the history of the Osmania University (OU) and spoke about university activities, in regard to teaching and learning, academic excellence, infrastructure and outreach programmes. He also spoke about “reform, perform and transform” and how the university was encouraging the research and incubation activities for people with ideas.

Shadan Education Society (SES) chairman Shah Alam Rasool Khan spoke about the legacy of Shadan Group of Institutions and the values it stands for since its inception in 1989 by SES founder Dr. Vizarat Rasool Khan. The aim has been to serve the community by providing affordable and quality education to uplift the standard of living of the less fortunate. SES Secretary Shadan Tehniyat and joint secretary Zehra Rasool Khan, also spoke.

