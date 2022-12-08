| Ou Provides One Time Chance For Former Pg Students To Clear Backlogs

Osmania University on Thursday provided a one-time chance for PG candidates of CBCS 2010-2017 batches and non-CBCS 2010-2015 batches to clear their backlog papers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday provided a one-time chance for PG candidates of CBCS 2010-2017 batches and non-CBCS 2010-2015 batches to clear their backlog papers in the first, second, third and fourth semesters.

This provision is applicable to backlog candidates who studied MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCom (IS), MLibISc, BLibISc, or MCJ course in the university, constituent, affiliated or district PG Colleges of the University.

As per the one-time chance notification issued by the university, the last date for payment of examination fee without a late fee and submission of exam form at varsity’s exam branch is January 7, 2023. With a late fee of Rs.300, the applications can be submitted up to January 17.

The examination fee is Rs.2,050 for all papers and Rs.1,160 up to two papers. In addition to the exam fee, candidates have to pay penal charges of Rs.10,000 per paper for the period. For more details, visit the university website https://www.osmania.ac.in/.