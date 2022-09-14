Telangana: Over 1 lakh Jammi saplings to be planted ahead of Dasara

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:38 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

In Telangana, it is a tradition to perform pujas to Jammi Chettu and offer the tree leaves to friends and relatives to usher prosperity and wellbeing as part of Dasara festivities.

Hyderabad: Elated with the response that got to Uriko Jammi Chettu – Gudiko Jammi Chettu last year, Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge (GIC) founder J Santosh Kumar has announced the second edition of the programme on Wednesday ahead of Dasara Navaratri festivities.

This year, GIC aims to plant 1,25,000 ‘State Tree’ Jammi Chettu (Prosopis Cineraria) saplings in each and every temple and village across the State in association with Forest and Endowments departments.

“We at Green India Challenge were elated with the response that got to inti intiki Jammi Chettu, Gudi Gudilo Jammi Chettu for its first leg last year during these auspicious Dasara days. With renewed enthusiasm GIC is coming up with a second edition of it,” tweeted Santosh Kumar adding that a curtain raiser event was held at Botanical gardens in the city with planting a Jammi sapling and releasing a poster with the details.

In Telangana, it is a tradition to perform pujas to Jammi Chettu and offer the tree leaves to friends and relatives to usher prosperity and wellbeing as part of Dasara festivities.