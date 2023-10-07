Hyderabad: Six held in businessman’s murder case

Hyderabad: The Gopalpuram police solved the murder case of G.Anji Reddy, the 71-year-old businessman, who was murdered in the parking area of a supermarket complex on September 29, and arrested six persons in connection with the case.

The arrested persons included the prime suspect, Rajesh, and five workers from his farm house – Satyendra Pashwal, Prabhu, Jayamangal Kumar, Vivek Kumar and Rajiv Kumar. They were hired for executing the murder for Rs.4 lakh.

Police sources said Rajesh, a resident of Padmaraonagar, was picked up on suspicion and he confessed that he along with others suspects, had tried to acquire Anji Reddy’s property and had murdered him.

Further investigation disclosed that Rajesh called Anji Reddy for a meeting at the supermarket building on the promise of completing the formalities of buying his house. It was in the parking area, Rajesh, along with other suspects, attacked Anji Reddy in a car and made it look like an accident. He had reportedly taken Anji Reddy’s signatures on the house documents and also took away gold ornaments, mobile phone and watch, before murdering him.

The Gopalpuram police initially booked a case of suspicious death. The victim’s son Charan Reddy, grew suspicious over his father’s death and informed the Gopalpuram police about it.

