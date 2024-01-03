Hyderabad: Soumyo Mukherji takes charge as director of BITS Pilani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: Prof. Soumyo Mukherji has recently taken the charge as Director of the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Hyderabad Campus from Prof G Sundar.

Prof Mukherji had served earlier in the Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering as the Madhuri Sinha Chair Professor in Biomedical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

He is also an Associated Faculty Member at the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology and Sciences and the Centre of Excellence in Nanoelectronics.

Prof. Mukherji obtained his PhD from the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, USA). He completed B.Tech. in Instrumentation Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and did M.S. from Colorado State University (Fort Collins, USA).