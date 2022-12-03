Hyderabad: Spaceadhyaan organises Space on Wheels for school students

By Dinesh Macharla Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: A Space on Wheels was organised for school students by Spaceadhyaan director Padmasri Naidu in association with NRSC-ISRO. Several government and private schools took part in the event which had model of the first two launch pads, Chandrayaan-1 Mission, Indian Mars orbiter mission – Mangalyaan.

Technological applications like Indian remote sensing applications, and Indian regional navigation satellite (IRNSS), an Indian satellite communication applications among other things, were also displayed and explained to the students.

To provide a better insight into the world of space, the Moon’s surface was displayed with an artistic view of the astronaut and Chandrayaan-II spacecraft and as part of the event, four speakers from NRSC-ISRO shared insights on deploying rockets, satellites and their applications to realize India’s vision of scientific development.

Padmasri Naidu explained the students about the upcoming missions that will enhance the technological capabilities of the nation and make a significant contribution to scientific research and development.