Spaceadhyaan to celebrate Zero Shadow Day in Hyderabad

Zero Shadow Day is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year, during which the Sun is exactly overhead, and there is no shadow cast by any object on the ground

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based astronomy and space education organisation, Spaceadhyaan, is all set to celebrate Zero Shadow Day on May 9 at Shilpakala Vedika in the city. The event is scheduled to take place between 11:45 am and 12:30 pm.

Zero Shadow Day is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year, during which the Sun is exactly overhead, and there is no shadow cast by any object on the ground. It is a rare celestial event that occurs only in specific locations and at specific times of the year.

The event organized by Spaceadhyaan aims to raise awareness about this unique phenomenon and educate people on the science behind it. As part of the event, participants will get to experience zero shadow for themselves and learn about the scientific significance of the event.

Also Read The absence of shadow: Hyderabad gears up for a unique astronomical event