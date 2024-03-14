Hyderabad: Special Task Force constituted to monitor unauthorised constructions

Special Task Force at Zonal Office level headed by Zonal Commissioner is constituted to detect and monitor the unauthorized constructions, unauthorized layouts and take timely enforcement action

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 07:51 PM

Hyderabad: As per the TSbPASS Act and rules issued in GO Ms. No.200 dated 16.11.2020, the Special Task Force at Zonal Office level headed by Zonal Commissioner is constituted to detect and monitor the unauthorized constructions, unauthorized layouts and take timely enforcement action, according to a press release issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Accordingly, the STF is functioning at Zonal Level and identification of unauthorized constructions is being done by the designated Ward Town Planner / NAC Engineer and uploaded through the online applications module. After due verification with sanction details, if any, the show cause notice is issued from Circle level calling for submission of explanation from the owner.

Further, on examining any reply received from the owner, speaking order is issued reasoning the justification of action and informing the owner to pull down the unauthorized structure or the department will initiate action.

The Zonal Commissioners are closely monitoring the STF activities and some unauthorized constructions which are at the initial stages are being demolished instantly, the GHMC said. During the last three months, 439 unauthorized constructions have been demolished.

Detection and action on unauthorized constructions will be continued and the citizens are requested not to resort to unauthorized constructions / deviations to sanctioned plan, the GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose said in the release. Further they are advised to construct the buildings only after obtaining valid permissions through TSbPASS (Instant Registration / Instant Approval).