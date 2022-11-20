Hyderabad: Sports Festival for AIS, CCS, MES officers concludes

Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: The Khelotsav (Sports Festival), conducted by Dr. MCR HRD Institute, for All India Services, Central Civil Services and Military Engineer Services Officers concluded on Friday. The event was conducted at Telangana State Special Police Battalion Grounds, Yousufguda.

Director General of the Dr MCR HRD Institute Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka who was the chief guest said that, besides getting trophies, active participation in the sports events is equally important.

Chetan Anand, former national badminton champion, called upon the officer trainees to keep playing sports despite their busy schedules. Aryavardhan, para-mountaineer and Murdula Korada, India quarter miler emphasised on the need for support and encouragement to women and persons with physical disabilities.

The sports festival was inaugurated on Saturday by Anita Rajendra, Joint Director General, & Secretary to the Government of Telangana.