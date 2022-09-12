Hyderabad startup chosen for Pfizer INDovation incubation program

Hyderabad: City-based health start-up Oncophenomics Life Sciences Private Ltd, is among six startups chosen for the prestigious Pfizer INDovation incubation initiative, which comes with a grant of Rs 65 lakh each and incubation support from Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and IIT Delhi.

As part of the INDovation incubation initiative, Pfizer will provide the grant as well as mentorship and technical assistance to the start-ups and Social Alpha will provide program acceleration support.

Oncophenomics Life Sciences Private Limited was selected in the Oncology category for developing a tumour-informed liquid biopsy CGP test that helps circumvent the issues of non-approachable biopsy regions, a press release said.

The startups were chosen by a jury drawn from reputed institutions including Pfizer Limited, AIM, NITI Aayog, Social Alpha, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT-Delhi and AGNIi with UN Health Innovation Exchange (UNHIEX), which was the knowledge partner for the initiative.

S. Sridhar, Managing Director, Pfizer Limited, said, “I am very impressed by the ingenuity of the solutions proposed by the winning start-ups. Each one of these has the potential to significantly enhance healthcare delivery.”

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog also congratulated the winners of the incubation award.