Hyderabad startup part of WEF’s technology pioneers list

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:05 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Recykal is one of the five startups from India to be selected as World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers 2022”. The WEF’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies worldwide that are involved in innovating solutions to the most pressing issues of the world.

With this recognition, Recykal founder Abhay Deshpande will be invited to participate in WEF activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Recykal will also contribute to the forum’s initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We are honoured to be acknowledged as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Deshpande and added that digitizing the waste management sector paves the path for an inclusive, ethical, circular ecosystem and organised employment for waste workers within the informal economy.

While Recykal currently caters to the Indian market, the future goals are to tap into the $100 billion potential that the waste management industry holds. As an integral part of the Technology Pioneers Community, Recykal plans to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

