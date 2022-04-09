Hyderabad: Stern action against pubs for violating norms

03:10 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of violations being committed by the managements of pubs in the city, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud here on Saturday made it clear that no one would be spared if the department finds any violations in pubs.

Stating that some management’s failed to mend their ways even after asking them to adhere to norms, he said the licences would be cancelled if the managements found to be violating the timing norms.

The police and excise departments’ officials would also be held responsible if any management found to be running the pub beyond the stipulated time. He convened a meeting with the management of pubs on Saturday in the wake of seizure of drugs in a pub at Banjara Hills by the city police a few days ago.

The department would leave no stone unturned in controlling the menace of drugs in the State. However, the city’s image was getting affected because of some people, he said. The department has intensified surveillance after the Banjara Hills pub incident and started keeping a constant vigil on those moving suspiciously in pubs.

The department is also invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the offenders, who were repeatedly involved in drugs cases, and some of them were also extended from the city limits.