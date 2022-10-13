Hyderabad: Sudan national deported for overstay in India

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:46 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: A Sudan national, who was staying illegally in the city, was deported by the Hyderabad police in coordination with the FRRO office on Thursday.

Mohammed Mahmoud Elawad Fadalla, 27, a native of Sudan was staying at Zaheeranagar in Banjara Hills. The sleuths of the HNEW team found him moving suspiciously at Zaheeranagar and on enquiring found out that his Visa had expired in 2018.

He was moving with persons involved previously in drug related offences. Following due process of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), he was deported to his native country, the Hyderabad police said.