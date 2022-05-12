Hyderabad: Sultan Bazaar SHO placed under suspension

Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: The Station House Officer of the Sultan Bazaar police station has been suspended following findings that officials from his station were involved in several gambling den cases and also in abuse of the law in civil disputes.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday issued the suspension orders for Station House Officer D Bhikshapathi for ‘dereliction of duty’.

“The connivance of Sultan Bazaar police has been found in several gambling den cases by the Task Force and also in abuse of law in civil disputes which has led to suspension of the SHO Bhikshapathi,” the Commissioner said.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force in recent days raided several gambling dens where ‘Three Cards’ games were being organised and arrested a few persons. The special teams also busted cricket betting rackets being run in the Sultan Bazaar police station limits.

