Hyderabadis lured by flea markets

The appeal lies in the niche products, indie entertainment and eatables from homegrown brands

Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: For Hyderabadis, the perfect blend of shopping, delectable food, lively music, and endless fun has always been a cherished pastime. Now, flea markets have cemented their place as a beloved and much sought-after events in the city, offering an all-encompassing experience that appeals to residents and visitors alike.

The city has always been a shopper’s paradise with its traditional markets like Laad Bazaar, Sultan Bazaar, and Moazzam Jahi Market, where one could find everything from jewellery to textiles and spices. Recently, the city has experienced a transformation in its shopping culture. The younger generation, in particular, is looking for more than just the typical mall experience. They are eager to break away from the ordinary and inject some excitement into their shopping outings.

The diverse array of flea markets presents an enticing blend of fantastic deals, abundant shopping choices, and entertainment for all, igniting our fervent admiration for these lively market venues.

“Flea markets extend beyond mere shopping, they serve as social hubs where people converge to explore, savour food, and revel in live music and entertainment, creating a lively atmosphere,” said Disha Khanna, a regular visitor of flea markets in the city.

Many products at flea markets offer prices that are notably more budget-friendly than those in traditional retail stores. Shoppers cherish this affordability, allowing them to allocate their budgets more extensively while obtaining top-notch items.

“Majority of brands are small businesses and present discounted prices at their stalls within flea markets.Yet, what truly makes the experience special is the ambiance, where you can shop, eat different things, and also spend quality time with friends and family all in one place,” she added.

Additionally, flea markets often serve as venues where small businesses set up stalls, granting them an opportunity to display their craftsmanship and entrepreneurial aptitude.

Some of the upcoming flea markets in the city include Sunday Soul Sante, Once Upon A Time in Flea, Flea Fusion, and several others.

