Hyderabad: Suspicious death of 3-year-old boy found to be murder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad police investigating the suspicious death case of a three-year-old boy last month have found that he was killed by his mother and her paramour allegedly over their extramarital affair.

The woman and her paramour were detained by the police, who were yet to announce it.

Sources said the woman, a resident of Parsigutta area, had an extramarital affair with a man from the neighbourhood. As the child was a hindrance to her affair, she and her paramour are believed to have killed the child.

She then lodged a false complaint with the police saying he accidentally fell from a chair and died of grievous injuries. However, the police grew suspicious and conducted an autopsy. Based on the outcome, they scientifically concluded it was a murder.

The police are expected to announce arrests in a few days.